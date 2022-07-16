Wichita firefighter, family displaced after house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a Wichita firefighter is physically okay, but now without a home following a Thursday night fire. Jeremy Kuffler was on-duty with the Wichita Fire Department when the call at his home went out. His wife, Chasity and two children, Braxton and Addison also were not home when the fire started, but the family’s two dogs were inside.

Neighbor Jared Cerullo took action in an effort to save the pets.

“I see the smoke coming up already, so I immediately call 911 as I’m running down the fire, running down the street,” he said.

Cerullo, who lives down the street from the Kufflers, said he could see smoke and hear dogs barking when he got up to the front porch.

“I just wanted to be able to try and get those dogs,” he said.

Footage from the family’s Ring doorbell shows Cerullo trying to enter the Kuller’s home to rescue their pets. He wasn’t able to do so as fire engulfed the home.

There is a GoFundMe page established to help the family recover from the fire. As of Friday night, the total was up to $1,707 of a $50,000 goal.

“Nobody really thinks about what they would do until it happens to them,” Cerullo said. “And it’s happened to someone to me that I care about now and I would just hope people step up and help this good family out.”

The GoFundMe page’s organizer, a family friend, said the Kufflers have renters insurance, “but unfortunately that will only go so far.”

“If you’re unable to give a monetary donation, we ask that you please keep them in your thoughts or prayers. They have a long road ahead of them and are having to start all over again,” the fundraiser’s organizer wrote.

