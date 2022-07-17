Advertisement

Benefits improve for Minor League players following recent MLB settlement

Graphic
Graphic(slgckgc / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Chelsea Croft
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Major League Baseball has made a significant settlement, agreeing to pay 185 million to the thousands of current and former minor league players who brought this class-action lawsuit against the MLB.

Friday, it was sent for a judge’s approval.

Jordan Kobritz, Wind Surge partner and CEO, said, “major league teams have their issues to deal with as we all do. I think this is just easy to ignore while they were dealing with other matters.”

Kobritz says this lawsuit against the MiLB because of past wage claims has been ongoing for nearly a decade. Almost all of the current Wind Surge players’ won’t benefit from this settlement.

“But there have been changes going on separate from this lawsuit. I think just in the last two years, we’ve seen significant changes in players’ salaries have increased by 50 percent up the latter,” said Kobritz.

According to Kobritz, the Minnesota Twins now pay for the players’ housing, an added benefit to ease the cost of living for minor leaguers; major league teams also provide players meals.

“The menus of the pregame and postgame meals have improved considerably. In the old days, we might have peanut butter and jelly sandwich on white bread, and today there’s a three-course meal and the same for the postgame meal,” said Kobritz.

He credits major league teams for choosing to address the compensation difference between major and minor leaguers.

“This is their research and development program, is what it amounts to. The more you invest in r&d, in theory, the more you get out of it,” said Kobritz. “The quicker and better they get to the major league level, the better the major league team is. It’s plain and simple.”

Kobritz says he is anticipating even more benefits for minor league players in the near future, whether it’s getting paid for spring training or higher wages.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Well-known Wichita DJ off air after sexual-harassment allegation
Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ
Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.
Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
The Wichita Fire Department confirmed eight vehicles either damaged or destroyed in a fire...
8 vehicles damaged or destroyed in N. Wichita fire

Latest News

Douglas Co. officials search for a man last seen swimming in Clinton Lake on July 16, 2022....
Douglas Co. officials search for missing swimmer at Clinton Lake
Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
KWCH top stories for the week of July 10-16
YWCA organized a rally at the Kansas Capitol to show their frustration toward 'Value Them Both'...
YWCA organizes rally at Kansas Statehouse encouraging Kansans to ‘Vote No’ on the ballot
FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified