Cooler this afternoon... Big time heat next week

Hot but cooler this afternoon. Even hotter next week
Forecast High Temperatures
Forecast High Temperatures
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We saw a little bit of rainfall this morning, light in most areas across the state leaving some lingering cloud cover. Skies will begin clearing mid morning allowing for a sun filled day. Highs this afternoon will be cooler than what we saw yesterday warming this afternoon into the mid-to-upper 90s.

Heading into the work week we’ll see highs back into the triple digits for an extended period of time. Dangerous heat is expected Tuesday with highs ranging from 105-110 degrees (some locations possibly even hotter). Tuesday will likely end up being one of the hottest day in several years for many locations.

Highs will remain near 100 statewide through the rest of the week and likely into the start of next week too. Rain chances also appear low for the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: A few morning clouds and sprinkles, becoming sunny. Wind: NW/N 5-15. High: 97

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 69

Mon: High: 97 Sunny. Low:70

Tue: High: 107 Mostly sunny. Low: 78

Wed: High: 100 Low: 71 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 102 Low: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 103 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 102. Low: 77 Sunny.

