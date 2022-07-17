Advertisement

Staying hot this week

Highs in the 90s and 100s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the heat will intensify for the start of the week with hot weather lasting through next weekend.

It will be a mild start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s to near 100.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of this heatwave, and it could be the hottest day in several years for many locations. Highs will range from 105 to 110 degrees during the afternoon.

Highs will remain in the 100s for the remainder of the week and likely into the start of next week too.

With the hot weather pattern, rain chances appear low for most locations over the next several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE/SE 5-10. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 69

Tue: High: 106 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 103 Low: 75 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 103 Low: 76 Mostly sunny.

