Advertisement

Two dead after overnight crash on K4

Jeremy Burd
Jeremy Burd(Jefferson County Sheriff's office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed two fatalities occurred after a motorcycle and SUV collided on K4, just south of 37th at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to KHP, Jeremy Burd, 20, of Topeka was travelling south on K4 in a Nissan Xterra. He was attempting to turn into a private driveway when a motorcycle travelling northbound struck the passenger side rear door of Burd’s vehicle.

Officials say Cameron Meinholdt, 22, of Topeka and Joseph Platt, 27, of Meriden were killed in the crash. Meinholdt was riding as a passenger with Burd, and Platt was the driver of the motorcycle.

Another passenger in Burd’s vehicle, 20-year-old Grace Sheets of Topeka, was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Officials said Burd was driving while under the influence and was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said KHP is investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.
Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash
Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ
The Wichita Fire Department confirmed eight vehicles either damaged or destroyed in a fire...
8 vehicles damaged or destroyed in N. Wichita fire
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
FILE
Pilot killed in Saturday Shawnee Co. plane crash identified

Latest News

MLB deal
Benefits improve for Minor League players following recent MLB settlement
KWCH Car Crash generic
Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition
27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola is wanted for questioning.
Dodge City Police searching for person of interest in fatal stabbing
Hot weather affecting pools
Hot temperatures might affect pool conditions.