Two dead after overnight crash on K4

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed two fatalities occurred after a motorcycle and SUV collided on K4, just south of 37th at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to KHP, Jeremy Burd, 20, of Topeka was travelling south on K4 in a Nissan Xterra. He was attempting to turn into a private driveway when a motorcycle travelling northbound struck the passenger side rear door of Burd’s vehicle.

Officials say Cameron Meinholdt, 22, of Topeka and Joseph Platt, 27, of Meriden were killed in the crash. Meinholdt was riding as a passenger with Burd, and Platt was the driver of the motorcycle.

Another passenger in Burd’s vehicle, 20-year-old Grace Sheets of Topeka, was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Officials said Burd was driving while under the influence and was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said KHP is investigating the case.

