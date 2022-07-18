Crews battle house fire, heat in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters had to battle the heat outside and while fighting the fire inside a home Monday afternoon in south Wichita.

Crews were called out to the 2100 block of South Glenn for the report of a fire coming from a home that was under renovation. A rehab unit was on the scene to check on the crews that arrived.

“Again you put on 50 to 60 pounds of gear, that heat gets trapped and does some incredibly physiological stress to individuals. So, once we get it under control, we try to dress crews down as quickly as possible, rehab checks now, we get them hydrated, and hopefully, we have them back in service shortly,” said Battalion Chief Matt Bowen with the Wichita Fire Department.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.