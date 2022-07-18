Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 aircraft

(AP) - Delta is ordering 100 737 Max 10 airplanes, the largest of the line produced by Boeing, potentially giving the manufacturer additional momentum after a troubled rollout of its most advanced aircraft.

Delta has an option to purchase 30 more of the aircraft as the airline looks to keep up with surging travel demand.

Boeing has struggled to keep up with its European rival Airbus after a pair of 737 Max aircraft crashed in a short span of time, killing 346 passengers and crew members.

Shares of Boeing rose 4% at the opening bell Monday.

