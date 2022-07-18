Advertisement

Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 aircraft

A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June...
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Delta is ordering 100 737 Max 10 airplanes, the largest of the line produced by Boeing, potentially giving the manufacturer additional momentum after a troubled rollout of its most advanced aircraft.

Delta has an option to purchase 30 more of the aircraft as the airline looks to keep up with surging travel demand.

Boeing has struggled to keep up with its European rival Airbus after a pair of 737 Max aircraft crashed in a short span of time, killing 346 passengers and crew members.

Shares of Boeing rose 4% at the opening bell Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition
Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.
Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash
Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ

Latest News

Pratt Regional Medical Center
Pratt Regional Medical Center names interim CEO
Pepper and her partner, KCPD Officer Tanner Moats show off the system monitors that the inside...
Kansas City, Mo. police work to keep K9s safe during heatwave
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of July 18: Job of the Day
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory issued for City of Douglass, Butler County RWD 6