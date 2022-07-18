Early voting begins today in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early voting in person will be available at the Sedgwick County Election Office during regular business hours Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on July 18, 2022, and ending on August 1, 2022, at noon. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at this location during these hours.

Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N Main, #101, Wichita, KS 67203

Early voting in person will be available at the following Early Vote Centers from 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM on July 28 & 29, 2022 and from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM on July 30, 2020. All Sedgwick County voters can vote at any of these locations during these hours.

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E Central Park, Bel Aire, KS 67226

Goddard District Conference Center, 315 S Main, Goddard, KS 67052

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave, Haysville, KS 67060

Machinists Building, 3830 S Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67217

Mt. Vernon Methodist Church, 5701 E Mt Vernon St, Wichita, KS 67218

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E 25th St N, Wichita, KS 67219

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67206

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67205

SEIU Building. 3340 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67203

St Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln, Wichita, KS 67204

Valley Center Community Center, 314 Clay, Valley Center, KS 67147

Westlink Church of Christ, 0025 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212

Woodland Lakes Community Church, 770 S Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207

Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.