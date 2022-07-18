Advertisement

Heat wave continues this week

Heat alerts in place for tomorrow afternoon.
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Weather Alert Day has been issued for dangerous heat Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures are expected to be 10-20 degrees above average ranging from 105 to 110 (a couple locations in central Ks will likely exceed 110). Heat index values will be even higher ranging from 105-115. Our current forecast is projecting some of the hottest temperatures in the Wichita-area in over 5 years.

Due to the extreme heat tomorrow, nearly the entire state is under some type of heat alert. You will want to use extreme caution and limit time outdoors the next several days and make sure you stay hydrated!

The heat wave shows no signs of letting up (at least for the next week). This means that you can expect high temperatures over the next 7 days to remain above average and have highs repeatedly be in the triple digits.

With the hot weather pattern, rain chances appear low for most locations over the next several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 97.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; near record/dangerous heat. Wind: S 10-15. High: 107.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 100. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 70. High: 101. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 102. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 75. High: 104. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 76. High: 105. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

