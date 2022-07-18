Advertisement

Kansas City, Mo. police work to keep K9s safe during heatwave

Pepper and her partner, KCPD Officer Tanner Moats show off the system monitors that the inside...
Pepper and her partner, KCPD Officer Tanner Moats show off the system monitors that the inside temperature on both sides of K-9 vehicles.(Kansas City Police Department/Twitter)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City, Mo. Police Department is making sure its K-9s stay cool as the heat rises.

The police department said all of its K-9 vehicles are equipped with heat alarms. The system monitors the inside temperature on both sides of the vehicle.

If it ever gets too hot while the officer is outside, the alarm will roll down the windows, honk the horn, and flash emergency lights. Officers also carry remote controls that show the temperature with an emergency button that can open the door.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Jeremy Burd
Two dead after overnight crash on K4
KWCH Car Crash generic
Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition
Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.
Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash
Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ

Latest News

JOB OF THE DAY
Week of July 18: Job of the Day
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory issued for City of Douglass, Butler County RWD 6
(Source: MGN)
Early voting begins today in Sedgwick County
How Wichitans are keeping cool in the high temperatures
How Wichitans are keeping cool in the high temperatures