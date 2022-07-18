Michael Beasley finalizes Purple & Black TBT roster

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Purple & Black, the Kansas State alumni team competing in TBT in the Wichita regional starting July 22nd, finalized their roster with the addition of Michael Beasley.

Beasley, who played one year for the Wildcats for the 2007-08 season, joins a team that already features all-time leading scorer Jacob Pullen and his former teammate at Kansas State Henry Walker.

Beasley was the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat, and went on to play in the NBA through the 2019 season before competing overseas. He’s currently playing in the Big 3.

During his one year with Kansas State, Beasley earned first team All-America honors and was named both Big 12 Player & Freshman of the Year. He averaged 26 points per game for the Wildcats, also grabbing more than 12 boards per contest to lead the nation. In his 12 year NBA career, Beasley put up an average of 12 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, with his best season coming in 2010-11 with the Timberwolves where he scored more than 19 points per, starting 73 games.

The Purple & Black roster will also include former Wildcats Kamau Stokes, Mike McGuirl, Martavious Irving & Thomas Gipson. They’re set to begin bracket play Friday, July 22, against the Lone Star Legends team. Tip-off for that game is set for 6:00pm, with the Wichita State alum team the Aftershocks taking on We are D3 in the nightcap.

