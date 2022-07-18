More accusers speak out against radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Less than a week after a former Power 93.5 DJ detailed an incident accusing radio host Greg “The Hitman” Williams of sexual harassment in a radio station bathroom, Eyewitness News is hearing more from people who say Williams made inappropriate and unwanted advances.

Williams is denying the allegations and remains off the air as the radio station’s owners investigate. But Johnny Starks, known as “DJ Koolout” said since he shared his story about Williams on Facebook, others have been reaching out to them with their own encounters with Williams.

Among those coming forward is Megan Thomas who worked as the head waitress at a former downtown Wichita lounge and bar. About a decade ago, she said Williams’ station was hosting an event there and Thomas said she was talking to the radio DJ and planning out the night.

“He looked at me and he reached down with his right hand and he grabbed my vagina and he said to me, ‘I’ll get that later,’ and then swiftly walked away from me. And he grabbed me pretty hard and I just stood there in absolute shock,” Williams said.

After telling some friends, Thomas said she went to her boss the next day, who told her they would handle it.

“People ask my why I didn’t make a police report, because I thought my boss was going to handle it and then didn’t. And then I figured it’s too long, and then I was embarrassed that I didn’t do it,” she said.

Alveno McPhaul said he met Williams in 1989 as part of a high school scholarship program. He said Williams went on to serve as a mentor.

“Greg came off as a very genuine, helpful person,” he said.

McPhaul said that mentorship continued when he started college and recalled one day, Williams invited him to the station.

“He asked me at that point; he was like, ‘I feel so good this evening that I could just bend someone over the desk and perform anal,’” McPhaul said. “And I was the only person standing there. I immediately asked him; ‘I know you ain’t talking to me.’”

McPhaul said it was triggering after being sexually assaulted by a family member as a child. He said he left the station and avoided Williams for years unless it was for work.

“When you’re 18, you kind of just look at that situation and you’re like, ‘oh my God, I don’t know how to exactly handle this,’” he said.

McPhaul and Thomas said after reading what Starks shared, they knew it was time for them to speak up as well.

“Hopefully justice, hopefully an end to this, hopefully nobody else has to suffer,” Thomas said.

