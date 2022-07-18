Advertisement

Pratt business cutting hours due to heat

This is the first time in Quality Laundry’s three-decade history it’s reduced its hours because of the heat.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With temperatures hovering in the triple digits, heat has been the big talker across Kansas and one business is saying its had enough.

Due to the heat, a Pratt dry-cleaning business this week is cutting its days short by two hours. This is the first time in Quality Laundry’s three-decade history it’s reduced its hours because of the heat.

“Yes, after 28 years in business, it’s getting a little too hot for us in the summertime,” said Quality Laundry Owner Judy Helsel.

Helsel’s daughter, Mary Divine explained the issue is the triple-digit high temperatures in succession.

“This year we have had longer stretches, three, four days of 100 degrees and it’s hard on us, it’s hard on our equipment and folks are giving us a bit of a break and understanding,” she said.

They’re closing early for the rest of the week because all they have to stay cool at Quality Laundry are fans. And inside the business, the thermostat often reads 96 degrees on hot days.

“It gets pretty hot in here. We have to take a lot of breaks and drink a lot of water,” Helsel said.

Divine said it sometimes take about an hour “to get your core temp down.” “It’s fun just to lay out in front of the vent or fan and soak it in, cool off,” she said.

