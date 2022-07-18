Pratt Regional Medical Center names interim CEO

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Board of Directors for Pratt Regional Medical Center announced Monday that Tammy Smith, RN-MSN, MBA, NE-BC, current vice president and the chief nursing officer has been named interim chief executive officer for the hospital. Smith will assume the role effective immediately.

Smith has served as the vice president and chief nursing officer at PRMC since 2019. Prior to her current position, she served as the director of inpatient and ER services beginning in 2014. The hospital said Smith is known for her dedication to the well-being of the patients, the employees and the organization.

“Ms. Smith’s proven leadership and expertise position her well to serve as the interim chief executive officer. The PRMC Board, together with the medical staff, feel this appointment is appropriate” Bill Keller, chairman of Pratt Regional Board of Directors, said. “Executive leadership, staff and physicians alike enjoy working with Tammy and we appreciate her willingness to step into this role.”

Smith replaces former CEO Darrell Lavender who was terminated on Friday after calls from the community for his resignation.

