Advertisement

Pratt Regional Medical Center names interim CEO

Pratt Regional Medical Center
Pratt Regional Medical Center(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - The Board of Directors for Pratt Regional Medical Center announced Monday that Tammy Smith, RN-MSN, MBA, NE-BC, current vice president and the chief nursing officer has been named interim chief executive officer for the hospital. Smith will assume the role effective immediately.

Smith has served as the vice president and chief nursing officer at PRMC since 2019. Prior to her current position, she served as the director of inpatient and ER services beginning in 2014. The hospital said Smith is known for her dedication to the well-being of the patients, the employees and the organization.

“Ms. Smith’s proven leadership and expertise position her well to serve as the interim chief executive officer. The PRMC Board, together with the medical staff, feel this appointment is appropriate” Bill Keller, chairman of Pratt Regional Board of Directors, said. “Executive leadership, staff and physicians alike enjoy working with Tammy and we appreciate her willingness to step into this role.”

Smith replaces former CEO Darrell Lavender who was terminated on Friday after calls from the community for his resignation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition
Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.
Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash
Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ

Latest News

A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June...
Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 aircraft
Pepper and her partner, KCPD Officer Tanner Moats show off the system monitors that the inside...
Kansas City, Mo. police work to keep K9s safe during heatwave
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of July 18: Job of the Day
A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory issued for City of Douglass, Butler County RWD 6