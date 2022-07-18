Week of July 18: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in the technology sector with FlagshipKansas.Tech. The tag #FlagshipKS has been added to KANSASWORKS as a Job Search filter.

MONDAY: Technical Support Analyst | Emprise Bank (Circa) | Wichita | $20.00 - $30.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12098598 | Qualifications: • High School Diploma or GED required •College degree preferred •2+ years of network or systems administration experience required •Working knowledge of common network protocols (DNS/DHCP/IP-space management) •A+, Network+, Security+, or other IT related certifications preferred •Experience with VMware ESXi administration, Windows server administration, VoIP technologies, Hypervisor, Cisco networking/router, or network switches •Experience troubleshooting and supporting Microsoft Office 365 preferred •Experience working in a managed cloud environment (Azure/AWS) preferred | Emprise Bank (Circa) has 25 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Proposal Manager - REMOTE | Millennium Corporation | Wichita | $115,000 - $120,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12112393 | Qualifications: • Candidate must be a US Citizen •4+ years of Government Proposal Management experience • Minimum BA / BS Degree •Knowledge/ Skilled in the Shipley Capture Process and able to work / follow a “modified” Shipley process. •Demonstrated excellence in written and verbal communication, and organizational skills • Understanding of and experience with the federal procurement process and regulations. •Ability to work under tight deadlines and prioritize multiple tasks. •Proficiency with MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook), SharePoint and desktop publishing software. | Millennium Corporation has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Developer Intern | Novacoast | Wichita | $18.00 - $22.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12117098 | Qualifications: •Have the ability to adapt to new programming languages and paradigms. •Understand some fundamental programming and infrastructure concepts. •Build internal tooling, with the opportunity to influence decisions and choice of programming language. •Working in larger teams to build new company intellectual properties. •Assisting with external client projects, either as a single developer or part of a small team. | Novacoast has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Support Center Engineer | ISG Technology, LLC | Wichita | $40,000 - $45,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12119892 | Qualifications: • Working knowledge of computer networks •Working knowledge of Microsoft Outlook •High school diploma or GED required; Associate’s or technical degree preferred •Three years’ experience or equivalent certification | ISG Technology, LLC has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Senior Control Systems Engineer | TEC Systems Group, Inc. | Wichita | $80,000 - $130,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12121635 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or related field •Five plus years of controls programming experience •Understands PLC system architecture layouts and control equipment usage •Able to specify PLC I/O addressing and assignments •Allen Bradley ControlLogix, CompactLogix, MicroLogix PLC Programming •HMI graphics design –experience with GE iFix, WonderWare, or FactoryTalk View ME & SE | ISG Technology, LLC has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.