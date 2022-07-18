Advertisement

Week long heat wave ahead

Temperatures staying at or near 100° for the next 7 days
July Heat Wave
July Heat Wave(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The heat is on! As we move through the next week expect temperatures to hit near or above 100°. Tuesday will be the most dangerous day of this stretch with a heat index of 115° expected for some Kansans. Be on the lookout for heat related illness, find some a/c, avoid the sun if possible and stay hydrated.

There are a few chances for rain remain with pop up storms Tuesday evening that will be mainly hit or miss. Otherwise, expect a hot and dry seven day forecast. By July 26-27th a pattern change does look likely so there is a light at the end of the this heat wave tunnel!

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Weather Alert Day. Mostly sunny; near record/dangerous heat. Isolated pop up storms are possible for a few. Wind: S 10-15. High: 107.

Wed: Low: 76. High: 99. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 72. High: 100. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 101. Sunny and hot.

Sat: Low: 78. High: 104. Sunny and hot.

Sun: Low: 79. High: 105. Sunny, breezy and hot.

Mon: Low: 80. High: 103. Sunny, breezy and hot.

Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ

