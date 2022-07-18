Where’s Shane? Glas Haus Racing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re speeding into today’s Where’s Shane with a brand new, adrenaline pumping spot in the city -- Glas Haus Racing! If you love feeling like you’re goin’ fast, and playing some video games, you’ll love this new virtual racing venue in Wichita! This morning we’re getting behind the wheel to give you everything you need to know! For more information, check out www.glashausracing.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.