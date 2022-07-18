Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Glas Haus Racing

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re speeding into today’s Where’s Shane with a brand new, adrenaline pumping spot in the city -- Glas Haus Racing! If you love feeling like you’re goin’ fast, and playing some video games, you’ll love this new virtual racing venue in Wichita! This morning we’re getting behind the wheel to give you everything you need to know! For more information, check out www.glashausracing.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Jeremy Burd
Two dead after overnight crash on K4
KWCH Car Crash generic
Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition
Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.
Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash
Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ

Latest News

A boil water alert has been issued for the entire Town of Blowing Rock.
Boil water advisory issued for City of Douglass
(Source: MGN)
Early voting begins today in Sedgwick County
How Wichitans are keeping cool in the high temperatures
How Wichitans are keeping cool in the high temperatures
Dog Luau
High heat forces animal adoption event indoors