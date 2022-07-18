Advertisement

Wilson man found guilty on child sex crimes

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday, July 18, confirmed the conviction of a Wilson man in connection with a case involving child sex crimes. Schmidt said 36-year-old Jason Cunningham’s conviction is under the Kansas version of Jessica’s Law.

Late last week an Ellsworth County jury found Cunningham guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, one count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor.

A news release from Schmidt’s office said the case covered a stretch of several years.

“Investigators said the crimes occurred between 2014 and 2020 and involved two minor children at the time the crimes were committed,” the AG’s office said.

