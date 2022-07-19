68-year-old pilot dies in fiery Basehor plane crash

BASEHOR, Kan. (WIBW) - A 68-year-old pilot has died following a crash that engulfed a plane in flames in Leavenworth County on Monday, July 18.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that a 2016 AA Newport 28 aircraft was traveling southbound - south of U.S. 24 and just west of 151st St. - when it made a hard right turn which caused the nose of the plane to face eastbound.

When the pilot, Gary L. Knight, 68, of Lansing, attempted an emergency landing in a bean field in the area. When the single-engine fixed-wing aircraft landed, however, it burst into flames and became fully engulfed.

KHP noted that Knight was pronounced dead at the scene.

