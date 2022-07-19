Advertisement

68-year-old pilot dies in fiery Basehor plane crash

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASEHOR, Kan. (WIBW) - A 68-year-old pilot has died following a crash that engulfed a plane in flames in Leavenworth County on Monday, July 18.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that a 2016 AA Newport 28 aircraft was traveling southbound - south of U.S. 24 and just west of 151st St. - when it made a hard right turn which caused the nose of the plane to face eastbound.

When the pilot, Gary L. Knight, 68, of Lansing, attempted an emergency landing in a bean field in the area. When the single-engine fixed-wing aircraft landed, however, it burst into flames and became fully engulfed.

KHP noted that Knight was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
More accusers speak out against radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams
Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
KWCH Car Crash generic
Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition

Latest News

Chris Wolgamott from Meritrust Credit Union gives us tips for saving money while shopping for...
Meritrust Monday: Getting ready for back to school
Birds of a Feather.
K-State Salina selected as new home for community mural
Roofers with Eaton Roofing and Exteriors are working adjusted schedules to protect against...
Kansas businesses altering schedules to keep workers safe from dangerous heat
Thermostat
Dangerous heat raises concerns about strain on grid, potential power outages