After child’s death, Oceans of Fun updates life jacket safety requirements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young girl died July 12, a week after she was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered at Oceans of Fun.

The child, whom police said was younger than 10 years old, had been found unresponsive in the Coconut Cove pool at the water park on July 5. A lifeguard was able to pull the girl out of the water, and EMS administered CPR at the location.

The girl was taken to a hospital but died seven days later.

Oceans of Fun released an updated requirement Monday afternoon for life jackets:

At Worlds of Fun / Oceans of Fun, the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. As part of this commitment, we regularly review all of our health and safety protocols to ensure full compliance with city, state, and industry standards and regulations. All attractions are rigorously inspected and reviewed as part of the safety protocols for daily operation. With Coconut Cove in particular, we have we increased the height requirement for those needing life jackets to 60 inches.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.