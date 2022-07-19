Advertisement

After child’s death, Oceans of Fun updates life jacket safety requirements

FILE — A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
FILE — A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.(KCTV5)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young girl died July 12, a week after she was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered at Oceans of Fun.

The child, whom police said was younger than 10 years old, had been found unresponsive in the Coconut Cove pool at the water park on July 5. A lifeguard was able to pull the girl out of the water, and EMS administered CPR at the location.

The girl was taken to a hospital but died seven days later.

Oceans of Fun released an updated requirement Monday afternoon for life jackets:

