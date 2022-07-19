Advertisement

Attorney for Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams releases statement calling allegations ‘verifiably false’

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita radio personality Greg “The Hitman” Williams is responding to allegations of unwanted sexual advances retaliation from a former employee. The latest statement comes from his attorney.

On Tuesday, Graybill & Hazlewood, L.L.C. released a statement on Williams’ behalf calling allegations made by Johnny “Koolout” Starks, a former Power 93.5 DJ and Audacy employee, “verifiably false.” The law office also said Williams can be backed up by security videos.

“The allegations by Johnny Starks on social media about a supposed bathroom incident after his show on July 6, and his termination the next day in retaliation, are verifiably false. Security videos prove Greg Williams left the building before Starks’ show ended that day. Further, the documented process of terminating Starks’ employment began long before, and had nothing to do with anything on, July 6. There was no bathroom incident and no retaliation. It is unfortunate and unfair to Williams that social media, and some traditional media outlets, have allowed unfounded allegations to be circulated so easily,” reads the statement.

Eyewitness News spoke to Starks last week following lengthy Facebook posts he made detailing the allegations against Williams. We also spoke with him in person. Starks alleges Williams sexually harassed him in the restroom at Audacy where the two men worked. He said he was fired a day later. Starks has since filed a police report regarding the alleged incident.

