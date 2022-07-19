Campaign 2022: How to opt-out of election texts, emails

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first early in-person voters at the Sedgwick County Election Office Monday said they’re glad to cast their ballots and move a step closer to putting the Aug. 2 primary elections behind them. Some of the early voters received text messages before heading to the polls, messages they didn’t care to get, regardless of whether they agreed with the message.

“I don’t like to be flooded with the partisan stuff, but of course, that’s going to happen,” said Sedgwick County voter John Jenkinson.

Feeling similar, fellow Sedgwick County voter Margaret Walker said she’s “been told to just ignore them all.”

The Sedgwick County Election Office said it receives requests from people and organizations that want voter registration information.

“People end up on that list when they put their phones numbers, email addresses and other contact information on their voter registration. Phone numbers, email, are not mandatory on a voter registration form,” Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said.

Sar far this year, the election office reports receiving nearly two dozen requests for voter registration information.

“They have to indicate that they’re not going to use it for sales purposes. So, they can’t use that data to then go and sell you a particular product or service,” Caudillo explained. “However, it can be used for contacting voters, and typically that’s what people use it for.”

Information on voter registration is public but you can request to remove your cell phone number and email address by completing a new voter registration form.

“We’ll just replace that information in the record, much like if you were to change your address,” Caudillo said. “We will replace that information from a phone number to no phone number.”

While it’s too late to opt out of the messages ahead of the Aug. 2 primaries, for the general election in November, you can submit a new registration at the Sedgwick County Election Office (510 N Main, #101, Wichita, KS 67203) before Oct. 18.

The Sedgwick County Election Office reported 516 voters on the first day of early in-person voting. You can still vote at the election office during normal business hours through Friday, July 22. The early in-person voting at the Sedgwick County Election Office ends at noon Monday, Aug. 1. In-person voting at satellite locations is from July 28 to 30.

You can find a list of satellite locations and early-voting hours here: EARLY VOTING IN SEDGWICK COUNTY.

