Advertisement

Child dies in jet ski accident in Myrtle Beach, officials say

Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the...
Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.(blueshot/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A child has died following a jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, the coroner’s office confirmed.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The child’s father was driving the jet ski with the child as a passenger. Both were taken to the hospital, but the child died.

Officials did not provide an update on the father’s condition.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said they are protecting the identity of the child until the father’s condition improves and he can be notified of his child’s death before the name is released publicly.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
More accusers speak out against radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams
Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo in her office in...
Georgia fake electors seek to quash election probe subpoenas
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Doctor who provided abortion for 10-year-old signals she’ll sue Indiana AG
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran’s backing