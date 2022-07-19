Crews respond to 2-alarm apartment fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in the 8400 blk of W Central Ave.

The fire department reports heavy smoke coming from the Aspen Park Apartment Complex. The fire department said heavy smoke is obscuring visibility on Central east of Tyler.

Crews have gone defensive on the fire, and battling the blaze from outside the building. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Crews are transitioning to defensive operations at Aspen Park apartment fire - 8400 blk of W Central. A third alarm is being dispatched. #ictfire #icttraffic https://t.co/HQDS59Wr2I — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) July 19, 2022

