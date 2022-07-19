Advertisement

Crews respond to 2-alarm apartment fire in west Wichita

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the Aspen Park Apartments in west Wichita.(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire in the 8400 blk of W Central Ave.

The fire department reports heavy smoke coming from the Aspen Park Apartment Complex. The fire department said heavy smoke is obscuring visibility on Central east of Tyler.

Crews have gone defensive on the fire, and battling the blaze from outside the building. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

