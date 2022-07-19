Dodge City murder suspect wanted, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Aaron Andres Arreola on the charge of first-degree murder. He’s wanted in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Christian Zamora over the weekend.

Police said the black 2013 Cadillac CTS bearing Kansas tag DEDPULL that Arreola was last seen in has been located and he no longer has access to this vehicle. Arreola is from Dodge City, but the Wichita Police Department said he is known to frequent the area.

Police said Arreola should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him or know his location, you are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.