Advertisement

Ellis County Fair work to keep attendees, animals cool and hydrated

Ellis County Fair
Ellis County Fair(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - The organizers for the Ellis County Fair are taking extra precautions this week to keep themselves and their animals cool and hydrated.

With a variety of animal showings from 4H members, concerts and a rodeo, the heat is something the event’s organizers normally deal with. But, with days of triple-digit temperatures ahead of them, they’re taking extra steps to ensure everyone’s safe this year.

“The kids are all aware of this. When they get hot, we’ve got places they can go where it is air-conditioned. So, I think we’ve taken some pretty good precautions. And like I said, we’re pushing our main events back, the start time on them, so I think we should be alright,” said Justin Scheck, Vice President of the Ellis County Fair Board.

Scheck said additional fans and misters are available to keep the animals cool as well. The Ellis County Fair runs through July 23.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
More accusers speak out against radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams
Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Fighting Hate for Good.
Anti-Semitic flyers appear in Wichita neighborhood
Woman on Wichita city bus
Wichita helping residents escape extreme heat
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
Crews respond to 2-alarm apartment fire in west Wichita
Wichita Jewish Community Center
Jewish leader responds to antisemitic flyers left on some doorsteps in Wichita