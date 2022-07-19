Ellis County Fair work to keep attendees, animals cool and hydrated

ELLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - The organizers for the Ellis County Fair are taking extra precautions this week to keep themselves and their animals cool and hydrated.

With a variety of animal showings from 4H members, concerts and a rodeo, the heat is something the event’s organizers normally deal with. But, with days of triple-digit temperatures ahead of them, they’re taking extra steps to ensure everyone’s safe this year.

“The kids are all aware of this. When they get hot, we’ve got places they can go where it is air-conditioned. So, I think we’ve taken some pretty good precautions. And like I said, we’re pushing our main events back, the start time on them, so I think we should be alright,” said Justin Scheck, Vice President of the Ellis County Fair Board.

Scheck said additional fans and misters are available to keep the animals cool as well. The Ellis County Fair runs through July 23.

