Advertisement

Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives body-armor donation

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 18, shared a Facebook post with a photo...
The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 18, shared a Facebook post with a photo of its K9, Riggs, sporting new gear from a charitable donation.(Ellsworth County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 18, shared a Facebook post with a photo of its K9, Riggs, sporting new gear from a charitable donation. The nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided Riggs with a bullet-and-stab-protective vest.

The sheriff’s office said Ruth Ciaramella of Glen Rock, NJ sponsored Riggs’ vest and on it, embroidered the words, “In Memory of Captain Anthony Ciaramella GRPD. Captain Caramella served on the Glenn Rocks Police Department for 33 years and lived in Glenn Rocks for 56 years before his death in February 2009, information from the GRPD shows.

The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office provided background information on Vested Interest in K9s and specs for Rigg’ new gear.

“Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States,” the sheriff’s office explained. “This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,714 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.”

You can learn more about Vested Interests in K9s or donate to the cause on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition
Pickup crashes along I-235 near Seneca.
Man ejected off overpass in S. Wichita crash
Power 93.5 in Wichita, Kansas
Calls for accountability follow allegation against well-known Wichita DJ

Latest News

A fire on the night of July 14 destroyed the home of a Wichita firefighter and his family.
Wichita firefighter, family displaced after house fire
Man honored by trooper
KHP honors citizens who help trooper in trouble
Kansas Highway Patrol
KHP honors men who helped trooper in trouble
A Wichita man is reunited with a ring he lost in the Austrian Alps nearly 30 years ago.
Man reunited with K-State fraternity ring nearly 30 years after losing it in Austrian Alps