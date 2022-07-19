Advertisement

Garden City man arrested, accused of child pornography, filming children at local pool

The Garden City Police Department arrested William Joe Bolin on July 18 on multiple counts of...
The Garden City Police Department arrested William Joe Bolin on July 18 on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Finney County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department arrested a 57-year-old man on July 18 for child sexual exploitation.

Police said on July 7, 2022, Garden City employees received information about a man filming children at Garden Rapids at the Big Pool and livestreaming it to the internet. The information was reported to the Garden City Police Department who investigated and identified William Joe Bolin, of Garden City, Kan., as the suspect.

On July 18, 2022, the Garden City Police Department, with assistance from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), served a search warrant at Bolin’s residence at 1106 N. 12th Street. Police seized several electronic and computer-related items, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary search of the electronic items also resulted in the location of numerous items of child pornography.

Bolin was arrested while reporting to his probation officer. Bolin was booked in the Finney County Jail on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

