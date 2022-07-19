Advertisement

Heat wave continues

Hot & dry for the next week
Heat Wave
Heat Wave(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures will stay near 100° for the next week as this heat dome holds steady over the Great Plains. We also look to stay dry during this period, there are a few isolated showers chances out west Thursday but they won’t be enough to soak the soil and they don’t indicate a pattern shift. These storm chances are called ridge riders and they form on the northern edge of the high pressure. What this does mean is the core of the high pressure is shifting south a tad which will bring us into the upper 90′s and low 100′s to close out the work week.

By the weekend though, the heat dome is back right on top of Kansas and dangerous heat is looking likely. I’m hopeful that by the middle of next week we could begin to push this high pressure trend away from being a bullseye over Kansas though. Not a complete heat relief but by the end of the 10 day 90′s should take control with some better chances for rain.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, not as hot. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 99.

Thu: Low: 72. High: 101. Partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 100. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 77. High: 103. Sunny, breezy and hot.

Sun: Low: 79. High: 106. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 79. High: 104. Partly cloudy and hot.

Tue: Low: 78. High: 98. Partly cloudy.

