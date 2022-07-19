Historic heat across Kansas Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today should be the hottest day in Wichita in five years. While the record high of 109 (2006) is probably safe, if we make it to 107 degrees, it will be the highest recorded temperature in Wichita since July 22, 2017 (107).

Today is a weather alert day across all of Kansas as most of the state will witness temperatures and/or feels like temperatures between 105-110 (possibly 115) degrees this afternoon. Prolonged outdoor exposure is not advised as heat stroke/exhaustion is possible, especially between noon and 5 pm.

A weak cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures down to the century mark tomorrow, but hotter conditions quickly come back on Thursday and last through the upcoming weekend. In fact, more weather alert days and record high temperatures are expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; near record/dangerous heat. Wind: S 10-15. High: 107.

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 76.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, not as hot. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 100.

Thu: Low: 72. High: 101. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 102. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sat: Low: 75. High: 104. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 77. High: 105. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 100. Mostly sunny.

