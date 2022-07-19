Jewish leader responds to antisemitic flyers left on some doorsteps in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group expressing antisemitic views online has now spread hateful messages on doorsteps in Wichita communities.

There have been reports of the prejudiced flyers in Kansas, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota. In Wichita, this includes the College Hill neighborhood.

“This blames Jews for COVID and for anti-COVID activities, as well as some of the nonsense about pedophilia,” said Rabbi Michael Davis with Congregation Emanu-El, in Wichita. “The problem is that these conspiracy theories often times lead to violence and that is what s concerning.”

Rabbi Davis welcomes people to the Jewish Community Center in northeast Wichita, near the neighborhood where a group’s antisemitic flyers were found on doorsteps. The street next to the community center honors Sol Kohn, a Jewish mayor of Wichita in the 19th Century who was also one of the founders of Congregation Emanu-El.

“The Jewish community here has been a part of this community, an active part, for over a hundred years,” Rabbi Davis said.

The Anti-Defamation League said the antisemitic flyers stoke fear and spread lies.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the distribution of antisemitic propaganda by a number of different hate groups around the country,” said Anti-Defamation League Regional Director David Goldenberg. “We have seen an increase in the number of flyers and stickers that we’ve seen in Kansas, but we’ve also seen it around the country and especially throughout the Midwest.”

Jewish leaders want to remind people that they are part of the community.

“Maybe they can walk away from it saying, ‘they’re not going to get me, I’m still going to care for others, still going to love, and that’s where my power comes,’” Davis said of homeowners who see the flyers on their doorsteps.

Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson said the flyers were in plastic bags, weighted down with sand.

“If you have any video recording systems (i.e. RING, Vivant, etc) and you see a vehicle or individual distributing, dropping, or throwing out plastic bags with sand and propaganda; please report it to Policeweb@wichita.gov or call your local substation,” Johnson said in a Facebook post.

