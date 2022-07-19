Advertisement

K-State Salina selected as new home for community mural

Birds of a Feather.
Birds of a Feather.(Kansas State University)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has been selected to be the new home of the “Birds of a Feather” mural. It depicts a joyful hummingbird drinking nectar from a flower with vibrant colors accompanying the image to illustrate the beauty of nature.

Artist Scribe made “Birds of a Feather” in 2021. The 12-foot-by-8-foot mural is composed of three framed plywood sheets. It was a part of the 2021 Smoky Hill River Festival in Salina, where artists from around the country showcase their artwork to festival attendees. The piece was then acquired through the city of Salina Public Art Collection, with K-State Salina ultimately selected as its permanent home.

The purpose of the program is so Salina Arts & Humanities can create partnerships with entities around the Salina area and loan out art to spaces where the community can enjoy them.

”Birds of a Feather” can be seen on campus at the K-State Salina Student Life Center. This artwork joins the distinctive “Purple K” sculpture that is between the College Center and Schilling Residence Hall.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
More accusers speak out against radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams
Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
KWCH Car Crash generic
Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition

Latest News

Roofers with Eaton Roofing and Exteriors are working adjusted schedules to protect against...
Kansas businesses altering schedules to keep workers safe from dangerous heat
Thermostat
Dangerous heat raises concerns about strain on grid, potential power outages
STILL UNTITLED: Heatwave
Dangerous heat raises concerns about strain on grid, potential power outages
Hays school supply drive
Hays school-supply drive set for Friday