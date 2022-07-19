K-State Salina selected as new home for community mural

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has been selected to be the new home of the “Birds of a Feather” mural. It depicts a joyful hummingbird drinking nectar from a flower with vibrant colors accompanying the image to illustrate the beauty of nature.

Artist Scribe made “Birds of a Feather” in 2021. The 12-foot-by-8-foot mural is composed of three framed plywood sheets. It was a part of the 2021 Smoky Hill River Festival in Salina, where artists from around the country showcase their artwork to festival attendees. The piece was then acquired through the city of Salina Public Art Collection, with K-State Salina ultimately selected as its permanent home.

The purpose of the program is so Salina Arts & Humanities can create partnerships with entities around the Salina area and loan out art to spaces where the community can enjoy them.

”Birds of a Feather” can be seen on campus at the K-State Salina Student Life Center. This artwork joins the distinctive “Purple K” sculpture that is between the College Center and Schilling Residence Hall.

