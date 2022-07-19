Advertisement

Man killed in Harper County oil field explosion

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATTICA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 57-year-old man died from injuries he suffered following an oil field explosion in Harper County on Tuesday.

Sheriff Tracy Chance said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m., about seven miles north of Attica. He said two men were doing some welding on a “heater treater” when the explosion occurred due to the gas built up inside. Heater Treaters are used in the oil and gas industry to help separate crude oil and water by applying heat.

Charles Webber, 57, of Bushton, died in the accident, according to the sheriff. A 27-year-old man was taken to Ascension Via Christi for treatment. The extent of his injuries and condition were not known.

