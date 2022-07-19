Man seriously injured after being ejected from tractor in Bel Aire crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was injured Tuesday morning when the tractor he was operating was struck by a car, ejecting him 30 feet from the tractor.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. The tractor split into two pieces due to the impact, and Bel Aire Police said the car that struck the tractor was speeding.

The operator of the tractor, a man in his 60s, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, had minor injuries.

