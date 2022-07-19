Advertisement

Political action group partners with Wichita gas station to sell for under $3/gallon

Americans for Prosperity announced on Tuesday that they are partnering with JumpStart in...
Americans for Prosperity announced on Tuesday that they are partnering with JumpStart in Wichita to provide gas at $2.83/gallong on Aug. 8.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita drivers will get the chance to fill up for $2.83 per gallon next month. The Kansas chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with Jump Start in Wichita for the cheap gas event.

The event will take place on August 8, from 2-3:30 p.m., at the Jump Start located at 730 N. Broadway, near downtown Wichita. The $2.38/gallon is for Unleaded 87.

AFP-KS, a conservative political advocacy group, said the price represents the national average of gas on Joe Biden’s inauguration day. The event is a part of AFP’s national “The True Cost of Washington” campaign.

AFP said this is the first of three organized “The True Cost of Washington” events in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
More accusers speak out against radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams
Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

Latest News

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Attorney for Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams releases statement calling allegations ‘verifiably false’
Wichita Transit offers free bus rides during this dangerous stretch of triple-digit...
Wichita Transit among groups providing free relief from dangerous heat
ambulance
Man killed in Harper County oil field explosion
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries