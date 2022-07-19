Advertisement

Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash

Steven Hull Raley.
Steven Hull Raley.(TikTok screenshot)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A well-known trucker with nearly 200,000 TikTok followers died last week in a semi crash west of Colby.

Steven Hull Raley, known on TikTok as @pissed_off_trucker, was driving westbound on I-70 when the semi left the roadway to the right, went through the KDOT fence and drove for a quarter mile. The semi turned around back through the fence, crossing eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70, and came to rest in the south ditch. The crash happened 16 miles west of Colby at 1:35 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Raley, who was from Alabaster, Ala., was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby, where he was pronounced dead. He was 52.

According to reports, Raley had posted a TikTok video earlier in the day saying, “All I care about is getting home ... That’s what I care about more than anything else.” He often posted videos documenting his life as a trucker.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
More accusers speak out against radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams
Jeremy Burd
Man arrested for DUI following fatal K-4 crash
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
KWCH Car Crash generic
Harvey County crash leave 2 in critical condition

Latest News

Butler County said the Prairie Creek Road bridge would be closed until further notice due to it...
Broken bridge in Butler County
KWCH Car Crash generic
Man killed in fiery Stanton Co. crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Sunday afternoon crash in Salina
The Wichita Police Department arrested a man after he crashed his vehicle into a light pole in...
Chase ends in southeast Wichita crash, suspect arrested