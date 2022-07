WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get your axes ready...and prepare to journey to the Museum of World Treasures to experience Night of Treasures: Party in Asgard! There’ll be an open bar, Viking themed trivia, activities, raffle prizes, and more! You can find more info on this fun event at worldtreasures.org/events/calendar/night-of-treasures-party-in-asgard.

