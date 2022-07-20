Buhler schools moving to staggered start times to counter driver shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to what superintendent Cindy Couchman calls “a severe shortage” of bus drivers for the upcoming school year, Buhler schools will implement staggered start times for 2022-23. Couchman wrote that “the decision was made after all alternatives were considered,” and came after input from representatives and stakeholders.

Previously, the three Buhler elementary schools - Buhler Grade School, Union Valley Elementary and Plum Creek Elementary, started at the same time. Now BGS will begin at 7:50 a.m., 20 minutes before Union Valley and Plum Creek. Prairie Hills Middle School will start at 7:45 and Buhler High at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.