Advertisement

First public poll on Kansas Amendment 2 shows narrow lead for ‘Yes’ voting

National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance on an Aug. 2 question on the primary ballot.(KWCH)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A first look at what the results of the Kansas Amendment 2 ballot vote have been made public, and it looks to be a tight race already.

A poll from Co/efficient poll showed 47 percent of Kansas voters will vote “Yes” on the measure. The poll also shared that 43 percent of voters plan to vote “No,” and 10 percent remain undecided.

The poll, which was published Monday, surveyed 1,557 voters with a “margin of error” of 2.78 percent.

It also published the following breakdowns of Yes/No votes:

  • Female: Yes - 42%, No - 46%, Undecided - 11%
  • Male: Yes - 53%, No - 38%, Undecided - 9%

A “no” vote on the amendment means the voter wants to keep abortion rights as part of the Kansas constitution. A “yes” vote means the voter agrees with removing that right from the constitution and letting lawmakers pass legislation on abortion. The amendment does not ban abortion, but it’s likely that conservative lawmakers would place more restrictions on it in Kansas, or ban it entirely.

The poll also showed 49% of Kansas voters agree with the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Forty-six percent disagree and 5 percent are unsure.

The newly-released poll stated 54 percent of Kansas voters do not believe government funds should go toward providing abortions, while 33 percent do believe that should be the case.

Forty-three percent of Kansas voters implied that they want no restrictions on abortions, 19 percent believe abortion should only be allowed in cases of rape, incest or saving the life of the mother, and 16 percent agreed it should be legal but not past the viability of the fetus.

Election Day is August 2.

For more stories on Amendment 2 and other election content, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
Update: Cause of 3-alarm fire that led to firefighter injury revealed
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Attorney for Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams releases statement calling allegations ‘verifiably false’

Latest News

Shelley Monigold, on a fixed income, sought help after her air conditioner quit working during...
Wichita business helps woman whose A/C went out amid triple-digit temps
Joshua Rocha is accused of killing NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez.
‘I committed murder’: Suspect admits to shooting officer, documents say
Buhler school district
Buhler schools moving to staggered start times to counter driver shortage
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Family says Ava, Amy Jones to move out of the ICU