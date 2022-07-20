Advertisement

Hot again Thursday

Highs in the 90s and 100s
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue Thursday.

It will be a mild start to the day with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon highs will make it near 100 degrees again.

A few showers and storms will be possible over portions of western Kansas during the evening and early in the night. The overall risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

Hotter weather is expected heading into the weekend with highs likely remaining above 100 degrees from Friday through Sunday.

The weather pattern will eventually begin to shift next week with a bit of heat relief possible, along with storm chances.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 101.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73

Fri: High: 103 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 105 Low: 76 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 106 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 76 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

