Advertisement

Overnight cold front, but temps still near triple digits

Wichita-area heat index.
Wichita-area heat index.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front moved across Kansas last night and today will not be as hot as Tuesday. However, highs temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees keep us 5-10 degrees above average.

After we fall into the 60s and 70s tonight, the heat dome promises to return as we head into the weekend. Highs around the century mark Thursday and Friday will climb close to 105 this weekend. When you factor in the humidity, it may feel like 110 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, and more heat advisories are likely.

Another cold front will flirt with Kansas late Sunday into Monday, but it looks like most of us will not see a major impact. Temperatures may fall a few degrees early next week but overall, the next 7-10 days will be warmer than normal and most days will be hotter than 100 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, not as hot. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 100.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 101.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 103. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 105. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 77. High: 106. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 100. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
Firefighter injured at 3-alarm apartment fire in W. Wichita, residents displaced
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
More accusers speak out against radio host Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams

Latest News

Cattle at Ellis County Fair
Ellis County Fair work to keep attendees, animals cool and hydrated
Kansas Shrine Bowl practice
Players battle heat in preparation for Kansas Shrine Bowl
At Fort Hays State University, the West squad practices for the 49th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl....
Players battle heat in preparation for Kansas Shrine Bowl
Shelly Monigold, on a fixed income, sought help after her air conditioner quit working during...
Wichita woman struggling through heatwave after air conditioner goes out