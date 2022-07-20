Overnight cold front, but temps still near triple digits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front moved across Kansas last night and today will not be as hot as Tuesday. However, highs temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees keep us 5-10 degrees above average.

After we fall into the 60s and 70s tonight, the heat dome promises to return as we head into the weekend. Highs around the century mark Thursday and Friday will climb close to 105 this weekend. When you factor in the humidity, it may feel like 110 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, and more heat advisories are likely.

Another cold front will flirt with Kansas late Sunday into Monday, but it looks like most of us will not see a major impact. Temperatures may fall a few degrees early next week but overall, the next 7-10 days will be warmer than normal and most days will be hotter than 100 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, not as hot. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 100.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 101.

Fri: Low: 73. High: 103. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 105. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sun: Low: 77. High: 106. Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: Low: 75. High: 100. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 74. High: 102. Mostly sunny and hot.

