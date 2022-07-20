Advertisement

Second victim identified in July 2 double homicide

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting on S. Rock Rd.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identified 29-year-old Gerardo Ruvalcaba-Ulloa of California as the second victim of the July 2 double homicide on Rock Road near McConnell Air Force Base.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shootings, which also killed Saren Negrete-Perez, a 43-year-old woman from California. Joseph Ponse Jr. and David Baeza were arrested on July 5; Ponse was charged with first-degree murder and Baeza with voluntary manslaughter. On July 12, 42-year-old suspect Hieu Trong Luong was located and arrested in east Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported getting a call about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, July 2, about a shooting in the 4400 block of South Rock Road, between Derby and McConnell.

There, deputies found Baeza on the shoulder of Rock Road with multiple gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said he told deputies there were more victims in the area. Deputies then found a man and a woman dead in the backyard of a home in the area.

