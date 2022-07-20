Advertisement

LIVE: Kansas Attorney General candidate debate

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Republican Party is hosting a live debate with the Republican candidates running for the office of the Kansas Attorney General. Candidates include Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, and Kellie Warren.

Michael Schwanke will moderate the debate set to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, 525 N. Main, in downtown Wichita.

Watch live coverage in the KWCH 12 app.

