LIVE: Kansas Attorney General candidate debate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Republican Party is hosting a live debate with the Republican candidates running for the office of the Kansas Attorney General. Candidates include Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, and Kellie Warren.

Michael Schwanke will moderate the debate set to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, 525 N. Main, in downtown Wichita.

