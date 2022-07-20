Advertisement

W. Wichita apartment fire caused by ‘careless smoking’ displaces 20 residents

An aerial photo from the Wichita Fire Department shows the damage left behind from a fire at...
An aerial photo from the Wichita Fire Department shows the damage left behind from a fire at the Aspen Park Apartments in Wichita. The fire left one firefighter injured and 20 residents displaced.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Incredible images shared by the Wichita Fire Department show the extensive damage caused by fire at the Aspen Park Apartments, located near Central and Tyler, on Tuesday evening.

Fire investigators said the cause was careless smoking. They said someone was smoking on the balcony prior to the fire. The fire started on the balcony and quickly spread into a wall where a fireplace was located, giving it a direct path to the attic.

The fire caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage to the structure and $500,000 to the contents.

Aubrey Schneiders lost most of her belongings in the fires. She said a neighbor who lives downstairs alerted her to what was happening.

“I was asleep when the fire started and if my neighbor didn’t knock on the door, I could be dead and that’s just, I’m grateful to be alive. I’m very happy to be alive and I’m grateful for my neighbor. I thanked him so much yesterday and him and the other man. I’m not sure he’s obviously a neighbor here, but he did so much to get everyone up and out of the building,” said Schneiders.

Thanks to her neighbor, Schneiders said she was able to make it out of her unit with her wallet, keys and phone. She said the only things in her apartment that were untoched was what was in her closet.

Schneiders set up a GoFundMe to help her and her boyfriend replace what they lost in the fire. Another resident, Kyla, also set up a GoFundMe page to help replace the items she lost.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat related injury. He remains there and continues to be monitored.

