West Team prepares for the 49th Annual Shrine Bowl

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Friday Night Lights aren’t back quite yet, but there Is football to be played this week. The 49th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl takes place Saturday on Pittsburg State University’s campus. Leading up to the big game, the West team is out practicing in Hays, and say they’re ready for the big game.

The team is made up of Division I commits, first-team all-state selections and players that have been rivals for their whole careers, but they say they’re excited to finally be on the same side of the ball.

“It’s cool because I’ve always seen these guys watching film on other teams getting ready for games,” Derby product and KU Football commit Andon Carpenter said. “Getting to play with them and putting all our talent together is going to be really special on Saturday.”

This year’s West squad is made up of players from 37 different schools around Kansas. The players say the experience of being around such talent is one they will remember.

“Our offense and our defense are going hard and hitting hard. I thought I was pretty good on my team, but now I’m average and it feels weird,” Kapaun’s Will Doolittle said jokingly.

“It’s pretty good to know I’m playing around a lot of all-stars,” Wichita Northwest QB Geremiah Moore said. “I’m not really used to having everybody that can catch and everybody that can move, but it’s a lot better.”

The West team will take on the East team at the Shrine Bowl Saturday at Carney Smith Stadium in Pittsburg at 7 p.m.

