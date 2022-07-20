Advertisement

Wichita business helps woman whose A/C went out amid triple-digit temps

Shelley Monigold, on a fixed income, sought help after her air conditioner quit working during...
Shelley Monigold, on a fixed income, sought help after her air conditioner quit working during the hottest week of the year so far.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Life is a lot cooler for a Wichita woman thanks to the help of a local business.

Eyewitness News spoke with Shelley Monigold on Tuesday after her air conditioner went out. Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert due to the high temperatures which reached 107 degrees in Wichita. It was 90 degrees inside Monigold’s house.

After seeing her story at 10, several businesses and individuals reached out to find out how they could help. Monigold said Carr’s Plumbing, Heating and Air stopped by and got her all fixed up. She said she’s very thankful for everyone’s help.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Hull Raley.
Popular TikTok trucker dies in Kansas crash
On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Wichita Fire Department called out two alarms on a fire at the...
Update: Cause of 3-alarm fire that led to firefighter injury revealed
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat
Officer Daniel Vasquez was 32 years old, a 2-year member of the North Kansas City Police...
‘Just unfathomable’: NKC officer shot during traffic stop dies from injuries
Power 93.5 FM radio station in Wichita, Kansas
Attorney for Greg ‘The Hitman’ Williams releases statement calling allegations ‘verifiably false’

Latest News

National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
First public poll on Kansas Amendment 2 shows narrow lead for ‘Yes’ voting
Joshua Rocha is accused of killing NKC Officer Daniel Vasquez.
‘I committed murder’: Suspect admits to shooting officer, documents say
Buhler school district
Buhler schools moving to staggered start times to counter driver shortage
Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones and her parents were injured after a car hit them Tuesday...
Family says Ava, Amy Jones to move out of the ICU