Wichita business helps woman whose A/C went out amid triple-digit temps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Life is a lot cooler for a Wichita woman thanks to the help of a local business.

Eyewitness News spoke with Shelley Monigold on Tuesday after her air conditioner went out. Storm Team 12 issued a Weather Alert due to the high temperatures which reached 107 degrees in Wichita. It was 90 degrees inside Monigold’s house.

After seeing her story at 10, several businesses and individuals reached out to find out how they could help. Monigold said Carr’s Plumbing, Heating and Air stopped by and got her all fixed up. She said she’s very thankful for everyone’s help.

UPDATE! Shelley has AC again!! Thank you to all of the wonderful people who reached out to help. Carr’s plumbing, heating and air went and got it all fixed up. Shelley says she’s very thankful for everyone’s help. @KWCH12 https://t.co/VzoAqoS5qb — Hailey Tucker (@KWCHHailey) July 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.