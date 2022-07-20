Wichita woman struggling through heatwave after air conditioner goes out

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the air conditioning unit her home now silent and one of the hottest days in recent memory kicking off a string of triple-digit high temperatures, Shelley Monigold is searching for help.

“I don’t want to cry on here,” she said. “Yeah, it’s upsetting.”

Monigold is retired and lives on a fixed income. She can’t afford a new unit. She said she knew something was wrong when the thermostat in her home read “84 degrees.”

“It’d been making some kind of grinding kind of sound all day,” she said. “And I just prayed, ‘please don’t let it be today,’ because I knew how hot it was supposed to be for the rest of the week,” Monigold said.

The unit stopped working Monday night. Tuesday, with the high temperature in Wichita approaching 110 degrees, the inside of Monigold’s home reached nearly 90 degrees.

“I mean, what can you do?,” she said. “I’ve got my ceiling fan going n there, so that helps. But you just have to do what you’ve got to do. I don’t have much to go with. Just have to wait and see what happens and figure it out. Otherwise, I’ll leave my windows open the rest of the summer. I’ll make due. You have to.”

Monigold said she’s called assistance programs, but was told nothing can be done.

“Let’s see, one, two, three, four, five places [Tuesday] to try to see about getting assistance,” she said. “It’s upsetting. It’s okay. Like I said, it’s not the first time today, so, ever time I hear a ‘no,’ it’s just, it’s what it is.”

For now, Monigold is staying in the shade until she can find some help.

“I know I’m better off than some people are, because there’s homeless people and everything out there,” she said. “And I hate to think about them being out there in the heat today and all the days to come. But, I don’t know, It’s just frustrating.”

Eyewitness News shared Monigold’s story on Facebook Tuesday afternoon and many people reached out, offering to help. We’ve connected those people with Monigold.

