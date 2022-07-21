2 Kansas men charged with felony theft of cattle

LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - A central Kansas judge says the case against two men accused of stealing cattle can move forward.

Ruben Lopez-Lupercia and Axel Gomez-Saldana appeared in a Pawnee County court on Wednesday each facing one count of felony theft.

The Pawnee County Attorney said last December, the men stole 11 heifers from the feedlot where they worked and tried to sell them at a cattle barn in La Crosse.

Both men will be asked to enter a plea in September.

