2-year-old injured in accidental shooting in SE Wichita

Wichita police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with a gunshot...
Wichita police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of S. Longford.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a 2-year-old boy.

Police said around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a walk-in shooting at a local hospital. They arrived and made contact with a 42-year-old woman and tjhe 2-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

The investigation revealed that the 2-year-old had access to a gun at home and accidentally discharged it striking his leg. The incident took place in the 1600 block of S Longford. The injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

