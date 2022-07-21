2-year-old injured in accidental shooting in SE Wichita
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a 2-year-old boy.
Police said around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a walk-in shooting at a local hospital. They arrived and made contact with a 42-year-old woman and tjhe 2-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to his upper leg.
The investigation revealed that the 2-year-old had access to a gun at home and accidentally discharged it striking his leg. The incident took place in the 1600 block of S Longford. The injuries are non-life threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.