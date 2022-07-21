Advertisement

Convoy of Hope prepares for giveaway on Saturday

The drive-through event will take place at nine locations across Wichita.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Area churches, businesses and other volunteer organizations have been busy preparing for the Convoy of Hope. The annual drive for families in need takes place on Saturday at nine locations across Wichita.

The event started out as a way to make sure kids had the supplies they needed for the first day of school. Over the years, the program has grown from handing out backpacks to kids to handing out groceries and providing access to other resources.

“It’s quite an undertaking but this year we will give out 9,250 backpacks. We will be doing over 10,000 bags of groceries, and we are just so excited to be able to get this into the hands of families that really need it,” said Stacie Cathcart, the executive director of Convoy of Hope.

Saturday’s event will be a drive-through event like last year. You can find a location near you by visiting https://www.convoyofhopewichita.com/

